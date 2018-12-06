ATLANTA -- Three teenagers have been shot and police are searching for the gunmen Tuesday morning.

According to police, the victims were 14, 15 and 19 years old and have been taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of Fairburn Road at around 12:30 a.m., according to Captain Andrew Senzer with Atlanta Police.

The victims had gotten into an altercation with another party that escalated into an exchange of gunfire, said Captain Senzer.

One of the victims was found inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

All three are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Police are unsure of how many shooters they are looking for at this time.

11Alive is working to gather more information on this incident.

