2 critical after argument escalates to gunfire outside DeKalb gas station

Here's what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting broke out at a DeKalb County gas station.

It happened at the Shell at 6039 Hillandale Rd.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded around 3:30 p.m. after getting calls of a person shot.

When officers got there, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot several times. A few minutes later, police said a second person, who had also be shot, was found.

Right now, police said it appears the two men got into an altercation in the gas station parking lot and started shooting at each other, though it's unclear what the argument was about. Police said both are currently in the hospital with critical injuries.

Images from the scene shows shattered glass and several evidence markers on the ground.