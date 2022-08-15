Shooting and stabbing occur mere feet from each other in southwest Atlanta

Despite the close proximity of both of the crime scenes, there is no word yet from police if both are related.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating two crime scenes currently on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the southwest corner of the city.

They tell 11Alive that one of the scenes is a shooting at an apartment building located at 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Meanwhile, just down the street at a gas station at 2716 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, officers said they are investigating a stabbing.

Despite the close proximity of both of the crime scenes, there is no word yet from police if both are related.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.