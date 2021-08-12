Covington Police's annual 'Shop with a Cop' brings joy to kids

Officers helped children pick out gifts for the holiday season.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington Police got into the holiday spirit Wednesday evening as they went shopping for a good cause. Officers joined a group of children at a Walmart for their annual "Shop With A Cop" holiday event.

Police walked up and down the aisles with children to help them pick out clothes, toys and other gifts for Christmas.

"It’s a wonderful night," Captain Ken Malcom told 11Alive.

For decades, the department has invited at-risk children to the shopping spree to help them usher in the holiday season and get them the things they need and want the most.

"We shop with some of our area youth, each of them has a certain amount on a gift card." Malcom said. "They shop for themselves. They shop for their family members. They shop for friends."

The objective is simple: to bring holiday cheer to those in need. To Malcom, the truly special moment culminates at the cash register.