Shooting investigation near Atlantic Station | What we know

Here's what we know so far.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said one person was shot near Atlantic Station Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were investigating next to the Ellington apartments off 17th Street and Mecaslin Street NW around 3 p.m. and confirmed a male was struck by gunfire.

11Alive has a crew at the scene. Caution tape was seen blocking off a portion of the roadway.

Atlanta Station officials released a statement Wednesday acknowledging the incident, clarifying it did not happen at the outdoor mall.

"We are aware of the incident that occurred today on Mecaslin Street. Atlantic Station security and the Atlanta Police Department were immediately notified and are managing the situation," officials said. "This was an isolated incident. The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority and we are working with law enforcement to investigate this matter.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.

