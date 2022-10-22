Police searching for suspect who fired shots into Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery

No one was injured, according to police.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are currently trying to identify a suspect who fired multiple shots into the Coca-Cola Roxy theater inside the Battery Atlanta on Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, according to police. A glass window was seen shattered on one of the doors to the building.

Detectives with Cobb County PD are currently following leads and are working closely with Battery Atlanta security to find out who the suspect is and bring him into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing and authorities stated they will provide more information as it becomes available.