x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police searching for suspect who fired shots into Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery

No one was injured, according to police.
Credit: Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Dave Bayley, Drew MacFarlane, Edmund Irwin-Singer and Joe Seaward with Glass Animals performs at the grand opening of the Coca Cola Roxy Theater in the Battery at SunTrust Park on Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Marietta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are currently trying to identify a suspect who fired multiple shots into the Coca-Cola Roxy theater inside the Battery Atlanta on Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, according to police. A glass window was seen shattered on one of the doors to the building.

Detectives with Cobb County PD are currently following leads and are working closely with Battery Atlanta security to find out who the suspect is and bring him into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing and authorities stated they will provide more information as it becomes available.

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Gate to be dedicated to Hungarian freedom fighters in Atlanta

Before You Leave, Check This Out