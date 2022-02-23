Shots fired in area of Atlanta elementary school, police say

There was no indication shots were fired in the school or that children were in immediate danger.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Wednesday they had received reports of shots fired in the area of an elementary school.

Atlanta Police confirmed reports of shots fired in the area of Rux Road, which the school sits at the end of.

Atlanta Public Schools officials confirmed Fickett Elementary School, near the Greenbriar Mall area of southwest Atlanta, was briefly a placed on lockdown following the incident but that it has since been lifted. Officials estimated the lockdown only lasted about five minutes while they attempted to figure out what had happened.