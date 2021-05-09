Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the shooter was "ready for battle."

LAKELAND, Fla. — It was 4:22 a.m. Sunday.

In the near-silence of the night, a Polk County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant heard what sounded like automatic gunfire erupt from a neighborhood about two miles west.

The gunfire was coming from North Socrum Loop Road near Fulton Green Road in unincorporated Lakeland. It was the same area where a woman had called 911 about a suspicious car and man roughly nine hours earlier. But, when authorities arrived the first time, no suspicious man was found.

This time, there was the distinct sound of an active shooting.

As the lieutenant peeled into the neighborhood, he found a truck on fire and breakable lights lining a path from the road up to a house. There was a man in body armor, who immediately ran inside.

Then, more gunfire. A woman screamed. A baby whimpered.

The lieutenant ran up to the front of the house, but it was barricaded, so he rushed around to the back. He managed to get in through the back – but was met with the gunfire from the man, investigators said. The lieutenant returned fire and backed outside.

Like any active shooting, law enforcement units were dispatched from all over. Lakeland police officers and fellow Polk deputies sped toward the scene.

The gunman began shooting out the front of the home, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. Responding units sprayed gunfire to help three deputies who were pinned down in the firefight.

Then, silence.

From the sheriff’s office helicopter, the shooter could be seen walking out with his hands up, Judd said. He was not holding a gun. He’d been shot once.

But, because he surrendered, he was arrested without any further shots being fired.

No deputies were hurt.

A Lakeland police officer put the guy in a car and took him to the emergency staging area before transporting him to Lakeland Regional Health.

While being treated at the hospital, deputies say the man abruptly jumped up and tried to grab a Lakeland officer’s gun. A fight ensued in the middle of the emergency room. The gunman was ultimately tied down and sedated, Judd said.

As mayhem was unfolding on the ER bed, deputies back at the house found an 11-year-old girl who had been shot multiple times. Incredibly, she was alive and airlifted to Tampa General Hospital for surgery.

Before she was, she had a horrifying message for first responders.

“The 11-year-old – she looks out deputies in the eye and said: ‘There’s three more dead people in the house,’” Judd said.

The sheriff’s office made entry into the home – at first using robots to make sure there were no bombs or booby traps.

Inside the house, they found a man and woman dead. An infant was dead in the mom’s arms. All had been shot.

Inside a nearby house, another woman’s body was located, bringing the total deaths to four.

“This man killed four people this morning, tried to kill our deputies and then gave up,” Judd said.

The shooter’s name has not been released. But, Judd said the man had a truck with a Marine Corps license plate and described himself as a survivalist. The truck had first aid kits.

“He was ready for battle,” Judd said.

The man also admitted to taking meth, according to law enforcement.

“I can tell you there were at least dozens if not hundreds of rounds fired this morning between our suspect and our deputies who were directing fire back at him to try to stop him from shooting at us,” Judd explained.



The sheriff said detectives don’t believe the man is from Polk County, but they’re still trying to confirm his background and figuring out why he ended up at this particular house.

“Who in the world would ever expect to have an active shooter in a neighborhood at 4:30 on a Sunday morning?” the sheriff added.

According to Judd, another child – about 10 or 11 years old – was also missing for a while. That child has since been found.

It was clear the emotional toll the deadly shootout had taken on the first responders. In Sunday’s news conference, Judd described the gunman as a “coward.”

“You see it’s easy to shoot innocent children and babies and people in the middle of the night when you’ve got the gun and they don’t. But he was not much of a man,” Judd said.

The gunman will be treated at the hospital before being booked into jail. Prosecutors are working to determine what specific charges he will face.

“We want answers, certainly. But, we’re going to get justice for the victims and the community,” State Attorney Brian Haas told reporters.

One of the pieces investigators will focus on is whether the man had any connection to the neighborhood or house. When he was there late Saturday night and before the shooting, authorities say he reportedly said something to the effect of “God sent me here to speak with one of your daughters.”

Sheriff Judd expected more information to be released throughout the day.

“Crazy people with guns are dangerous,” Judd said. “Good people with guns keep crazy people with guns at bay. And our deputies and police officers were the good people with guns.”