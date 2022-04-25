Reports of shots fired off Pharr Road in Buckhead, police say

It appears the police activity is at a Chevron gas station at the intersection of Grandview Avenue.

ATLANTA — Police are on the scene where they said they had reports of gunfire at a location off Parr Road in Buckhead around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

It appears the police activity is at a Chevron gas station at the intersection of Grandview Avenue. Police said the initial call was at a location off N. Fulton Drive.

11Alive SkyTracker saw one person being taken in an ambulance around 8 a.m. and two people detained. It is unclear if it is related to any shooting.

A spokesperson told us that "no victims have been located at the scene or in area hospitals."