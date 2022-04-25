Reports of shots fired off Pharr Road in Buckhead, police say

ATLANTA — Police are on the scene where they said they had reports of gunfire at a location off Parr Road in Buckhead around 7:15 a.m. Monday.
It appears the police activity is at a Chevron gas station at the intersection of Grandview Avenue. Police said the initial call was at a location off N. Fulton Drive.
11Alive SkyTracker saw one person being taken in an ambulance around 8 a.m. and two people detained. It is unclear if it is related to any shooting.
A spokesperson told us that "no victims have been located at the scene or in area hospitals."
11Alive has reached out to police for more information and has crews on the scene. We will update this developing story as we learn more.