Man strikes victim with shovel in heated argument, Troup County deputies say

The victim was hospitalized following the fight and has since been released, according to authorities.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating after a man was struck with a shovel and had to be hospitalized, the sheriff's office said. His attacker is now facing charges.

Troup County sheriff's deputies were called Thursday to a stabbing at Tatum Heights Drive just after 7 p.m., where they found a man with several lacerations to his neck. Investigators said the man reported that his attacker caused the injuries with a shovel and then guided deputies to where he ran off.

Authorities found the suspect not far from where they found the victim. They detained the suspect and took him to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center for "superficial injuries on his hand."

The other man was flown to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

Deputies learned both men were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a fight, ending after the suspect took out his shovel.