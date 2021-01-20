Watch City of South Fulton fire captain deliver Pledge of Allegiance at Inauguration

City of South Fulton Fire Captain Andrea Hall delivered a stately Pledge of Allegiance.

WASHINGTON — The Pledge of Allegiance often evokes deep emotions for some, but it's recitation on a poignant Inauguration Day was an even more moving moment.

Ahead of the swearing in of Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, City of South Fulton Fire Captain Andrea Hall delivered a stately Pledge of Allegiance.

From the podium on the steps of the US Capitol, Hall, the first Black woman to be named a fire captain in the City of South Fulton, both recited aloud and signed the pledge - a gesture that touched many in the deaf community, who shared their gratitude for being recognized on such an important day. (Watch the full pledge here.)

"What a nice surprise to see our language, ASL, being part of this special day!" one person wrote.

My oldest: Look, they are doing the Pledge of Allegiance in sign language!



What a nice surprise to see our language, ASL, being part of this special day! #InaugurationDay #pledgeofallegiance #inclusion — lisa marie (@lisamarieliving) January 20, 2021

Actress Marlee Matlin, who is deaf, also tweeted out her suport, writing, "Captain Andrea M. Hall SIGNING the #PledgeofAllegiance! Wow!"

Others called it an "amazing sight" and some pointed out the significance of a Black woman from Georgia - a demographic that was key to Biden's win in the state - was the one to deliver it.

Georgia has much to be proud of. #PledgeofAllegiance — Dawggirl (@MelissaRabb1) January 20, 2021

According to the City of South Fulton, Hall was promoted to the rank of captain in 2004 by Fulton County, prior to her joining the fire department in the City of South Fulton.