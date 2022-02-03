Atlanta radio host SiMan Baby passes away, family says

His family announced the news in a statement on his Twitter page.

One of Atlanta's most beloved media figures has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Radio host Silas "SiMan Baby" Alexander, III's family announced his passing on Wednesday via a Twitter post.

"After a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, we feel at peace knowing that he can can rest now," family said in the statement.

Back in September, Alexander announced he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The Georgia Radio Hall of Fame inductee had shared the news on his Facebook on his 58th birthday.

In October, Alexander launched a podcast with his cousin, fellow radio veteran Gary Mitchell, who was also fighting the disease.

The two titled their show the "Cousins with Cancer Podcast."

Mitchell, also known as DJ Mix Master Mitch, would eventually pass in December following his own battle.

Pancreatic cancer is the same cancer that Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek and Congressman John Lewis recently died with. There is currently no cure for stage 4, but doctors can manage it.

As news broke of Alexander's death, the City of Atlanta released its own tribute to the radio host who called the city his home for so many years.