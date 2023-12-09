Watch | Alleged Piedmont Park sinkhole coverup to be exposed by local restaurant owners

Simon Bloom & David Duley, owners of Nook in Piedmont Park, accuse Piedmont Park Conservancy of untruths in sinkhole probe.

ATLANTA — An alleged coverup will be exposed on Tuesday regarding the repair of a 2018 sinkhole in Piedmont Park at a press conference with the owners of a local restaurant.

According to Simon Bloom of Bloom Parham, LLP and his client, David Duley of Be Our Guest Investments, LLC, owners of the Nook in Piedmont Park, the company responsible for the cleanup, Piedmont Park Conservancy, Inc. (PPC), "was not truthful regarding the investigation and remediation of a massive sinkhole."

The two stated that there are unresolved safety issues that could be dangerous to guests attending the Music Midtown festival, citing that the sinkhole "was never scientifically investigated by a geotechnical engineer and ultimately improperly filled."

The press conference is set to start at 11 a.m.