Police: Group sets up tents outside Atlanta City Hall to bring attention to homelessness; Multiple people arrested

ATLANTA —

Half of a dozen people were cited and arrested Monday afternoon as they staged outside Atlanta City Hall as they advocated for better treatment for people who are homeless.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department said they arrived at Mitchell Avenue and Central Avenue at just after 7 a.m. where the group had been demonstrating most of the morning, demanding the city to do more for the homeless community.

A news release from a city council candidate, Alfred “Shivy” Brooks, said the ATL Homeless Union set up camps in front of city hall requesting that city leaders invest pandemic relief funds in long-term housing solutions. Meals were also distributed during the rally.

Police said homeless advocates and the APD HOPE Team responded and spoke to the group who voiced their concerns; they were directed to available services.

According to police, after several hours, most of the people there left. However, a small group still remained on the property. Police said they informed the demonstrators if they did not leave, they would be arrested for trespassing.

At around 1:15 p.m. six people who stayed at city hall were eventually arrested for criminal trespassing.