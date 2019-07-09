COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Weekend visitors to Six Flags seeking thrills may have found one that was entirely unintentional when a train derailed at the Atlanta-area amusement park.

A spokesperson for the Six Flags said that around 3 p.m. the train engine derailed but said that the train cars containing passengers remained on the track.

While no injuries were reported, the park said six guests asked to be evaluated after they were taken from the train cars. For the time being, park visitors can expect more walking since the train will be closed until further notice for inspection.

A park statement said that the safety of guests and employees will remain their highest priority. As for what led up to the derailment, the park hasn't specified.

