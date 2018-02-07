MARIETTA, Ga. -- A water main break is causing low water pressure or no water at all in east Cobb County.

According to a post published by Cobb County Water System's Facebook page, some customers may be experiencing low water pressure or no water as of Monday morning. There was a water main break in the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority's treatment plant.

The break impacted Six Flags White Water who said they are handing out bottled water.

"We are reacting to a water main break which has occurred in the City of Marietta. Bottled water has been distributed and outside drinks are currently being allowed into the park," Communication Manager Divina Mims Puckett said.

The plant has resumed pumping so customers should have water restored shortly. The post cautions anyone who may notice discoloration in their water to run it until it turns clear.

