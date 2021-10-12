At least 6 shot, injured at South Fulton apartments, police say

Police say they don't have information on a suspect at this time.

ATLANTA — Six people are hurt after a shooting at a South Fulton Apartment complex on Monday night, police said.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, officers responded to 4900 Delano Road regarding a shooting incident. That's the address of the Hickory Park apartment complex. Officers arrived and found that three people were shot.

They later found a fourth person in the area by Washington Road. Police say that victim flagged down authorities to let them know he was shot at the location on Delano Road.

Officials say they discovered two more victims at local hospitals. There is no word on any of the victims' conditions at this time.

Right now, police say they do not have any information on a suspect or a motive in the violent incident.