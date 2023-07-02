Skeletal remains found in Dacula, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating skeletal remains found in Dacula.
Gwinnett County Police Department officials said someone had found the remains along Drowning Creek Road Monday night. The remains are believed to belong to a human, police say.
Authorities searched the area Tuesday morning and said at the moment they're not sure why the remains would be in that location.
Gwinnett County police said the agency is working with the medical examiner to identify the remains and hopefully piece together what happened.
