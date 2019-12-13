HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two deer hunters made a grim discovery in Hall County Thursday afternoon.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 1:15 p.m. to respond to a property near the intersection of Trudy Drive and Lights Ferry Road in the Flowery Branch area.

Two deer hunters who had permission to be on the land stumbled across human skeletal remains and called 911. Although detectives are in the early stages of the investigation, they said they have good leads about the person's identity.

The remains have been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

