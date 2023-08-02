Remains found in Dacula identified as 16-year-old missing for more than 6 months, investigators announce

Susana Morales was reported missing on July 26, 2022.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Human remains found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line this week have been identified as missing 16-year-old Susana Morales.

Morales had been missing for more than six months. Investigators with the Gwinnett County Police Department identified her remains Wednesday.

A passerby found them in Dacula along Drowning Creek Road Monday night on Highway 316, according to police.

Detectives had been searching for the teen since July 26, 2022. They believed she might have gotten into a car as she was walking home from a friend's house. A location app and video last pinged her on Singleton Road, showing she was walking in the direction of her home on Windscape Village Lane between 10:07 p.m. and 10:21 p.m. Her phone last pinged five minutes later, updating her location to an area on Oak Loch Trace -- her last known location. That's where her phone died and shut off, officials said.

Struggling to find her after a month, police asked for the public's help -- adding that they had exhausted all leads.

They originally considered her a runaway and previously said there was no indication she was held against her will; no signs of abduction or physical assault either but were still investigating her disappearance. Police did not believe she was in any specific danger.

She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a yellow spaghetti-strapped shirt and white crocs. Officials did not say if any of those garments were found in the area of her remains.