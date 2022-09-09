His body was found nearly 2 years ago. Authorities still don't know his name

Authorities are asking anyone who knows who the man was to contact 1-888-CRIME-SC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities have released a sketch of a man who was found dead nearly two years ago with hopes it will help them learn who he was.

The Columbia Police Department released the sketch, which was provided by a forensic artist at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), on Friday.

"We worked closely with SLED to forensic artists to come up with the likeness you see before you here," Deputy Coroner Dr. Bill Stevens said.

"[The man was] estimated to be a white male based on his facial features about 5 foot 6 inches tall 50 plus years old most likely in his 60s," he added.

Both police and the coroner's office have been trying to learn the victim's name since his body first turned in a wooded area up at 750 S. Beltline Blvd.

"He could've died in the late summer or fall of 2020," Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said.

In December 2020. While the coroner's office has deemed the death as "undetermined," police do not believe there was any foul play involved.

"It is important to know who he was," a police spokesperson said.