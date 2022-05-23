26-year-old from Roswell killed in skydiving accident, Polk County coroner says

It happened on Sunday afternoon near the Polk County Airport.

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A 26-year-old from Roswell died in a skydiving accident on Sunday, according to the Polk County Coroner's Office.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. on May 22, a spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration said, not far from the Polk County Airport at Cornelius Moore Field.

According to the airport's website, there are two skydiving companies based there.

The coroner's office did not release the victim's name.

Investigators with the FAA are looking into the accident to see what happened.

"FAA investigations of skydiving accidents and incidents typically focus on inspecting the packing of the parachute, reserve parachute, and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft," the spokesperson said.