ATLANTA — Staff at one of Atlanta’s most popular food destinations delivered a special surprise for a grandmother who survived breast cancer.

Ms. Ronda’s story inspired the team at Slutty Vegan ATL during Mother’s Day.

They said she takes care of her grandchildren alone, so bags filled with various house items for her family from Target were appreciated. The moment the Slutty Vegan team came through Ms. Ronda’s door, she was moved to tears.

“Her story touched our heart so we wanted to do something to show our appreciation for her being such a hardworking grandmother and guardian to her grandchildren, with a few slutty treats to make her Mothers Day one to remember!” wrote in a Facebook video post featuring the heartwarming drop-off.

The video montage of the celebration featured Kirk Franklin’s gospel song “Smile,” and Ms. Ronda’s tears of joy will definitely make you grab a tissue!

“Whoever is a blessing to me, He is going to be a blessing to you,” Ms. Ronda told owner Pinky Cole.

What a Happy Mother's Day it is‼️ Today our team surprised Ms. Rhonda, a local ATL grandmother and recent breast cancer survivor who takes care of her grand children. . . Her story touched our heart so we wanted to do something to show our appreciation for her being such a hardworking grandmother and guardian to her grandchildren, with a few slutty treats to make her Mothers Day one to remember! . To all of our moms, happy Mother's Day! ❤️

Posted by Slutty Vegan ATL on Sunday, May 10, 2020