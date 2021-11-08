x
Small earthquake detected near Lilburn

Tremors were detected just north of Lilburn early Monday morning, according to geological surveyors.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A small earthquake was detected in a Lilburn neighborhood Monday morning.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) report said the 2.06-magnitude tremor happened around 2:40 a.m. 

The shakes were detected near Burns Road Northwest, not far from Lawrenceville Highway. Map coordinates show the shakes stretched less than a mile with the epicenter near a cluster of homes.

According to data collected by USGS, the earthquake's depth was about four miles, meaning the tremors were felt the most powerful at the street level. 

No injuries have been reported.

Earthquakes have been detected in this area in the past, with more recently a 2.3-magnitude earthquake striking the area in February 2020, according to an earthquake tracker.

    

