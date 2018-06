ATLANTA - The US Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.4 earthquake at 9:55 a.m. Saturday, located about 7.5 miles west of Gray, Ga., or about 80 miles southeast of Atlanta.

The quake was reported at a shallow depth of about 1.6 kilometers.

Our Macon sister station, WMAZ said they had not received any reports from the area regarding the quake.

There have been no reports of damage from the quake. No injuries have been reported.

