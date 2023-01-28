Single-engine plane catches fire in Calhoun with 2 on board, FAA says

It is not yet known the conditions of the two passengers aboard the plane.

CALHOUN, Ga. — A small single-engine plane caught fire in Calhoun early Saturday afternoon with two people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

It is not yet known the condition of the two passengers who were aboard the plane.

FAA officials said that the single-engine Mooney M20C caught fire around 1 p.m. at Tom B. David Airport in Gordon County. The airport is located at 1957 US Highway 41 South in Calhoun.

The FAA said it will conduct a full investigation into how the plane caught fire.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.