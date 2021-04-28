Deadly small plane crash investigation underway in Clay County

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a small plane crash with "multiple fatalities" off Violet Way and Carter Spencer Road in Middleburg.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Three people were killed in a plane crash Wednesday morning in Clay County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office and Clay County Fire Rescue responded to the scene in a wooded area of Middleburg off Violet Way at the end of Carter Spencer Road. Florida Highway Patrol tweeted that the crash involves "multiple fatalities" and a single aircraft.

Investigators are asking anyone who is in the area to avoid the location.

The Federal Aviation Administration sent First Coast News the following statement:

"A single-engine aircraft crashed shortly after departure in a wooded area near Spencer's Airpark in Middleburg, Fla., around 9 a.m. local time today. Three people were aboard. Please check with local authorities for the occupants’ names and medical conditions. The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents."

Florida Highway Patrol is handling the investigation, CCSO said.

