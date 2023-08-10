Small plane crash reported in Talbot County

We do know that only the pilot was on board.

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. — A small plane crashed just north of Butler Municipal Airport Thursday, according to the FAA.

The director of Talbot County Emergency Management Agency said the plan was found in the woods near Old Wire Road. The official said the plane appeared to have burned passenger compartment.

Only the pilot was on board and the crash itself happened around 10 a.m., according to the FAA. The condition of that pilot is still unknown at this time.

The FAA said it and the NTSB will investigate.

While Butler Municipal Airport is in Taylor County, the site of the crash was technically in nearby Talbot County, according to the FAA.