CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Two men were taken to the hospital after crashing a Cessna 150 aircraft shortly after taking off in Cherokee County.

The plane was leaving from Air Acres, a private grassy runway near Woodstock around 10 a.m., Sunday. Authorities say the plane did not get far off the ground before crashing in a nearby wooded area.

The pilot and passenger reported back discomfort at the scene and were taken to a local hospital.

