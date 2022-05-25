Smoke-free air ordinance passes in Gwinnett County

The ordinance passed by county commissioners will ban smoking in most public places.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Commissioners in Gwinnett County met on Tuesday and passed a smoke-free air ordinance that will prohibit smoking in public spaces, with some exceptions.

The ordinance replaces the Clean Indoor Air ordinance passed in 2005, with commissioners saying that the "smoking/tobacco industry has significantly changed" and that new information has come forward about the health and safety of the product.

Gwinnett’s comprehensive smoke-free ordinance goes into effect on June 23.

Anyone found guilty of smoking in an area where it's prohibited can be fined up to $50. Businesses who do not follow this ordinance can be fined up to $100 on their first violation, $200 for a second and up to $500 for each additional violation made within a year, the ordinance reads.

The county said in their ordinance that this is "to guarantee the right of non-smokers to breathe smoke-free air" and "that the need to breathe smoke-free air shall have priority over the desire to smoke."

According to the ordinance, smoking is prohibited in any "enclosed public places within" the county, including, but not limited to:

Aquariums, galleries, libraries, and museums

Areas available to the general public in businesses and non-profit entities patronized by the public, including but not limited to banks, laundromats, professional offices, and retail service establishments

Bars

Bingo facilities

Child care and adult day-care facilities

Convention facilities

Educational facilities, both public and private

Elevators

Gaming facilities

Health care facilities

Hotels and motels

Parking structures

Polling places

Public transportation vehicles, including public transportation and buses, are under the authority of Gwinnett County, and public transportation facilities, including bus, train, and airport facilities

Restaurants

Restrooms, lobbies, reception areas, hallways, and other common-use areas.

Retail stores

Rooms, chambers, places of meeting or public assembly are under the control of the county

Service lines

Shopping malls

The county says in their ordinance that exceptions include "private residences, except when used as a licensed child-care, adult day-care, or health care facility," hookah/vapor bars or lounges, also, cigar bars and lounges.

Gwinnett County said they worked with the American Heart Association on building this ordinance.