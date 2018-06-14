LITTLE ROCK, Ar. -- An alarming odor coming from the cabin of a Delta plane caused a flight's emergency landing this morning.

A flight attendant onboard flight 1941 noticed the unfamiliar smoke and immediately notified the 6-person crew. The emergency landing occurred in Little Rock, Ar. and passengers were loaded onto another plane to continue on with their journey.

The plane was carrying 198 passengers from Atlanta to the intended destination of Orange County, Ca.

No one was injured during the dispatch.

