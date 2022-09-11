Live | Crews work to put out large fire from homeless encampment behind Buckhead apartments

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire crews are working to put out a large fire at a homeless encampment near Lenox Road on Wednesday.

It happened around 1 p.m. off Buford Highway between Lenox Road and Sidney Marcus Boulevard.

11Alive SkyTracker and social media posts show firefighters putting out the fire in the woods behind several apartments on Lenox Road.

Buford Highway is blocked as crews bring in equipment to extinguish the blaze. Drivers should avoid this area and use Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Drive as an alternates.

11Alive has reached out to authorities to learn more.

Check back often for new information.