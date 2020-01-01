ATLANTA — Those smoking lounges inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are closing. For good.

In an effort to "maintain the health, safety and welfare of the traveling public," the City of Atlanta passed an ordinance prohibiting smoking and vaping inside the world's busiest airport.

In accordance with this smoking ban, all smoking rooms inside the airport will close on Thursday, Jan. 2.

The airport will enact a 30-day "accommodation program," offering complimentary lozenges to passengers with limited access to the exterior smoking zones, the said.

Officials designated smoking zones outside of the domestic and international terminals. They are located at least 25 feet from the terminal entrance, they said.

The City of Atlanta smoking ordinance is enforced by the Atlanta Police Department. Anyone who violates the ordinance are subject to a civil penalty up to a $200 fine.

