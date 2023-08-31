15-year-old dies after being ejected from speeding car in Cobb County, police say

The accident happened late Saturday night just around 10:18 p.m. on the East-West Connector at Creekside.

SMYRNA, Ga. — A 15-year-old is now dead after he was ejected from a speeding car in Smyrna, Cobb County Police Department said.

The accident happened late Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. on the East-West Connector at Creekside.

An 18-year-old was going excessively fast over the posted 45 miles per hour speed limit, police said after conducting their investigation.

When the teen tried to turn around the right curve, their car left the road and entered into the grass shoulder. As the teen driver tried to steer back to the left, the car then flipped over and hit a tree.

The 15-year-old was then ejected from the passenger side of the car causing him to die. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.