Multiple units damaged after fire at Smyrna apartment complex, fire officials say

Authorities are looking into two possible causes.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Five units have been damaged after an apartment fire on Old Concord Road in Smyrna, according to the Cobb County Fire Department.

They add that around midnight, firefighters found smoke and fire in the attic of one of the buildings at the Arbors at Smyrna.

Right now, officials are investigating two possible causes of the fire; a lightning strike from overnight storms or children who were playing with fireworks in the alley.

Thankfully, all residents were able to get out safely, fire officials said, adding that they also rescued a cat.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.