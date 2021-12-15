Another metro Atlanta city cracks down on Airbnbs

Smyrna joins a growing list of cities setting tighter restrictions in place for short-term rentals.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Short term rentals like Airbnb have gained popularity over the last decade, but they also have become increasingly a hot topic of discussion for city leaders and municipalities.

Smyrna city leaders said they are working on an ordinance following years of complaints over large house parties at short term rental properties. Leaders added they're plan will mirror other nearby cities, which have already implemented tougher policies.

“The councils received calls about these short-term rentals, and they received enough calls to look into it and I think this ordinance will address what’s going on," explained Rusty Martin, community development director for the City of Smyrna.

Martin said the ordinance would set occupancy requirements, along with maintenance and enforcement guidelines. It would also require hosts to have short term rental licenses, which would cost about $100 annually. Sandy Springs, Brookhaven, and Atlanta have similar policies already in place.

“We reviewed a few municipalities and did case studies, we looked at them and figured out what we liked in respect to those ordinances and what we didn’t, and selected what we wanted to do," added Martin.

Airbnb officials said its business exploded in Georgia since 2010, with hosts earning about $1.2 billion. In response to Smyrna's move to tighten regulations, Airbnb released the following statement:

"Airbnb is focused on supporting the return of the local tourism economy by empowering residents to supplement their income by responsibly sharing their homes, and in Smyrna we are working with our Hosts to provide feedback to city's short-term rental proposal.”

Some Airbnb hosts said the draw to rent our their home is how easy and lucrative it is.

“We’ve actually been able to pay our entire months mortgage with one weekend when we rent out and that’s an amazing opportunity for us," said Airbnb host Audrey Anderson Gabrielson.