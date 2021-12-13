Smyrna home scorched by fire, no injuries

SMYRNA, Ga. — A Smyrna home is scorched after a fire broke out Monday afternoon.
Cobb County and Smyrna fire crews worked to extinguish the fire at a home at the 2000-block of Gober Terrace. A total of 11 units responded to the scene and the fire was extinguished shortly after 3:30 p.m., Cobb Fire said.
Fortunately, Cobb Fire said everyone made it outside and no one was injured during the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene where you can see what appears to be an awning at the front of the home scorched by flames.