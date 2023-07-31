Smyrna fountain back running after being damaged by freeze

SMYRNA, Ga. — Roughly seven months after an unusually deep freeze set over metro Atlanta, a Smyrna town fixture that was damaged has now been replaced.
The late-December chill last year froze over the fountain in the center of Smyrna Market Village, creating a rather attractive formation but also irreparably breaking the fountain.
Work had been ongoing for several months to set new piping and bring in a new fountain, and the city posted to Instagram on Monday that it was now up and running.
"The Smyrna Market Village fountain is back!" the post stated.
