Local News

Police respond to serious wreck in Smyrna

It happened at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Concord Road, police said.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Smyrna Police responded Wednesday morning to a serious wreck.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, it happened at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Concord Road.

"Smyrna uniform patrol is currently working a serious accident at S Cobb DR and Concord RD SE. Please avoid the area if possible," the Facebook post said.

Photos posted by the department showed at least three cars involved in the wreck, one of them appearing to be turned over.

Police did not immediately provide any details about possible injuries in the wreck.

Credit: Smyrna Police Department
Police are investigating a crash on South Cobb Drive and Concord Road in Smyrna.
