COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Dr. Michael Jon Kell made millions off of tech patents, but it was his off-the-books creation -- a church -- that landed this Vinings doctor in federal prison, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors were able to prove that Kell lived a lavish lifestyle shielded from federal taxes for roughly 20 years. They said that, on paper, he was a minister of the "First Meliorite Church" who had taken a vow of poverty. The truth behind his tax documents, however, revealed anything but the life of a poor man.

"Dr. Kell directed his substantial income and assets into bank accounts belonging to the church -- all of which were under Dr. Kell's exclusive control," the Department of Justice said in a statement on Wednesday.

► Doctor charged with funneling millions through fake church

He then used that money for personal expenses like overseas vacations, dining, high-end clothing, online dating and even private education for his children. Kell also changed the listed ownership of his multi-million dollar home to stay one step ahead of the internal revenue service and various debtors.

For two decades it worked. But it all caught up to him in 2016 when he was charged with tax evasion. Any luck the doctor had finally ran out this week with his sentence of a year and six months in prison - living a life closer to the one prosecutors said he faked for so long.

"The defendant will now be held accountable for evading his tax obligations,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak said.

When he does get out, the IRS will be waiting for him with a fine of $320,000 in restitution.

© 2018 WXIA