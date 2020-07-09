Large explosion, fire near plant in Smyrna, Georia Power releases statement

Officials say there are not currently any reports of injury.

SMYRNA, Ga. — 11Alive is looking into numerous reports online of a large fire and possible explosion in Cobb County at or near the McDonough-Atkinson Plant late Sunday evening.

While details of what exactly happened remain limited, several people have taken to social media with descriptions and photos showing a smoke plume visible for miles.

"There were four explosions total," Shelby Watson said on Twitter. "The first and the strongest shook our home violently."

Multiple reports put the explosions between 11:20 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Georgia Power has since released a statement explaining that the large plume of smoke is the result of a transformer fire that is contained within the switchyard at Plant McDonough.

"There is no fire inside the plant structure itself," the statement from Georgia power read. "There are no known injuries and the fire department is on-site."

Georgia Power added that the safety of its facilities and employees is a top priority and that it is monitoring the situation.