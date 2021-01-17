Man found shot dead near hotel parking deck in Vinings, police say

Police said the victim was staying at the hotel.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating a homicide that appears to have occurred at a local hotel.

A spokesperson for the department said that the victim was discovered late Sunday morning at Courtyard By Marriott located at 2829 Overlook Parkway in the Vinings community.

The victim, described at this point only as a male, was found near the parking deck on the property, according to police. The spokesperson added that the victim had been a guest at the hotel. Police believe, at this point, that he was shot in the parking deck.

Police haven't yet detailed a motive for the shooting or released the name of the victim pending notification of his family.