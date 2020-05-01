COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A popular Cobb County restaurant is closed "for the foreseeable future" after owners said a car drove several feet into it causing considerable damage.

A photo shared late Saturday evening by the Vinings location of the Chicken Salad Chick restaurant shows partition walls and tables broken. It also showed the floor of the Paces Ferry Road restaurant littered with debris.

The Facebook page operated under the name of the restaurant suggests that the crash happened because the driver of the vehicle had a stroke. As such, they asked the public to keep that guest in their thoughts and prayers but added that no one else appeared to be seriously injured.

"Thank you for your patience and support," the post said.

At this point, the restaurant hasn't released an estimate on when it will reopen or a dollar estimate of how much damage was done.

Both the Cobb County Fire Department and Cobb County Police Department shared very limited information about the incident.

News crews arrived just as a group was working to board up the hole left by the vehicle. The driver's condition isn't known.

