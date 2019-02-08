VININGS, Ga. — Residents in one part of Vinings have found it difficult to navigate after a sinkhole opened on one roadway.

Cobb County officials said Randall Farm Road north of Vinings Forest Way will be closed until further notice.

A photo shows construction workers peering into the sinkhole, which officials said was caused by heavy rainfall.

According to local residents, the hole covers both lanes of the roadway. Due to the size of the hole, residents have been cautioned not to walk on the sidewalk next to the hole, because of the instability of the ground.

Cobb officials said the sinkhole does not cut off any homeowners, but until the roadway is repaired, they will have to take a detour around the hole.

MORE HEADLINES |

'They took her life': Laila Daniel's mom gives tearful statement before Rosenbaums sentenced

Why aren't school and work hours the same?

Third e-scooter rider dies in Atlanta as city grapples with new regulation