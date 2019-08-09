SMYRNA, Ga. — Smyrna Police say they are still attempting to notify family after a car accident on South Cobb Drive that left one person in critical condition on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the accident happened on South Cobb Drive between the East-West Connector and South Cobb Industrial. Smyrna Police said the crash involved three vehicles and left the main roadway closed for several hours as the Georgia State Patrol investigated the scene.

11Alive's crews arrived two find two of the vehicles involved in the crash appeared to be involved in a head-on collision.

At the time, Smyrna Police were urging motorists to use Atlanta Road as an alternate path; though, lanes eventually did reopen.

Police haven't released what they believe happened in the accident or who may have been at fault. Despite the fact that they were trying to make contact with next-of-kin for at least one victim, there have not yet been any deaths reported in the crash on the busy thoroughfare.

11Alive will work to provide more information on this crash. Check back for updates as they become available.

