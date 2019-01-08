SMYRNA, Ga. — Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to kidnap two women at a Cobb County pharmacy.

Smyrna Police report that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, an unknown black man attempted to lure two black female customers into a white Nissan cargo van. Police said this occurred at the Walgreen's at 2670 Cobb Parkway.

Police haven't said exactly how the suspect attempted to get the two into his van.

While the man's identity isn't yet known, police are hoping cell phone photos from the scene will help them bring him in. The suspect is described as having a light complexion and a full beard.

At the time of the confrontation, police said he was wearing glasses, a light-color baseball cap, a black t-shirt and black shorts with a white and yellow Nike logo on the left side. The suspect also had a full-length tattoo on his left arm.

Armed with those details, police are hoping some member of the public can help them solve the case.

Anyone who knows the person in the pictures is asked to call the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666. Tipsters can also call 911 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

