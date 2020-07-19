x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

smyrna

Smyrna apartment fire damages 10 units

Investigators are still working to discover the cause of the fire.
Credit: Smyrna Police Department
Cortland at the Village apartments fire on July 18, 2020

SMYRNA, Ga. — Roads have reopened after a heavy fire that swept through a Smyrna apartment building on Saturday evening.

Smyrna Fire Department spokesperson Eric Farmer said crews arrived at Cortland Apartments on Lake Park Drive to reports of a building on fire.

Photos from the scene showed dark smoke and heavy flames ripping through the roof of what appeared to be a three-story apartment building at the location.

Both the Smyrna and Cobb County fire departments worked at the scene to contain the fire. Farmer said that despite the blaze, no injuries were reported; though, 10 units were found to be damaged in the aftermath.

Roadways in the area of Lake Park Drive and Village Parkway have since reopened but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES

Smryna Police investigating double homicide at Cumberland Marketplace

Three people shot when argument turns violent

Kennesaw high school teacher accused of driving into family's car while under the influence

Man allegedly fired at officers before being shot and killed in Cobb County identified