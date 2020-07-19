Smyrna apartment fire damages 10 units

Investigators are still working to discover the cause of the fire.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Roads have reopened after a heavy fire that swept through a Smyrna apartment building on Saturday evening.

Smyrna Fire Department spokesperson Eric Farmer said crews arrived at Cortland Apartments on Lake Park Drive to reports of a building on fire.

Photos from the scene showed dark smoke and heavy flames ripping through the roof of what appeared to be a three-story apartment building at the location.

Both the Smyrna and Cobb County fire departments worked at the scene to contain the fire. Farmer said that despite the blaze, no injuries were reported; though, 10 units were found to be damaged in the aftermath.

Roadways in the area of Lake Park Drive and Village Parkway have since reopened but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.