Smyrna 21-year-old shot several times, left near apartment complex pool, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County detectives are investigating why a 21-year-old was shot multiple times and left for dead near an apartment swimming pool last month.

Police are investigating the death of Jason Escoffrey. He was found dead July 17 at 11:15 p.m. by the Highlands of West Village pool in Smyrna. Officers said he was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to the department's Crimes Against Persons Detectives at 770-499-3945. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.