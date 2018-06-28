SMYRNA, Ga. -- An Ohio man has been convicted in a Smyrna cold-case murder dating to 2006.

Cobb District Attorney Vic Reynolds said a jury found 38-year-old Joshua Randall Moulder guilty of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In July 2006, 41-year-old Anthony Tyrone Rudolph was murdered at the Knights Inn motel on South Cobb Drive. Rudolph, of Cleveland, Ohio, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a room at the Smyrna motel.

Moulder was accused of robbing the victim of his wallet, money, a cell phone and a vehicle. Moulder also had a prior robbery conviction out of Cobb in 1999.

The district attorney's office also said the jurors convicted Moulder of influencing a witness.

Authorities said in December 2014, Moulder followed a woman from Ohio to Georgia, where she was under subpoena to testify before the Cobb Grand Jury about Rudolph’s killing. They said he also sent text messages to the witness regarding her testimony.

“This case was solved by our Cold Case Unit and Major Crimes division after a careful review of 2006 cell phone records and re-interviewing witnesses,” Chief ADA Jesse Evans said. “The conviction marks the seventh successful cold case homicide prosecution out of Cobb in recent years, a testament to the hard work and dedication those teams in this office put into solving these cases.”

Moulder faces life in prison and is expected to be sentenced Thursday.

© 2018 WXIA