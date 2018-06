A suspect is in custody after a five hour SWAT standoff at a motel in Smyrna.

Police led him out of the motel in handcuffs.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect barricaded himself in a motel room located at 5300 S Cobb Drive after running from police who were trying to serve a warrant on misdemeanor charges out of Douglas County.

Cobb County Sheriff's office also came to assist.

Deputies serve warrant at Smyrna hotel

© 2018 WXIA